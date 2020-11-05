Pa. coronavirus update: Eagles player tests positive; state is ready for vaccine

Updated 3:38 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles received confirmation Thursday morning that a player had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the player is Eagles safety Marcus Epps.

The team said in a statement that the player immediately went into self-isolation, and that the rest of the team is following the NFL’s protocols, which involve contact tracing of team members and others. Pelissero reported no other players had tested positive as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Eagles were not scheduled to play a game this weekend, so were already off through Sunday.

The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs all also reported recent COVID-19 cases. The Eagles have not faced off against any of those teams this season.

Last month, the NFL added heightened COVID-19 safety protocols after outbreaks among players on the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots disrupted the teams’ season and scheduling. The new measures require coaches to wear masks on the sidelines, and for contact tracing to be conducted any time a player tests positive.

Over the summer, head coach Doug Pederson and right tackle Lane Johnson tested positive for the virus and both fully recovered.

State gets ready for vaccine distribution

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is preparing for the distribution and administration of a COVID-19 vaccine. Though there is still no release date set, six of the vaccines being shepherded through Operation Warp Speed are working their way through clinical trials and will likely be issued an Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in the coming months. Pennsylvania officials want to be ready.

These plans come as Pennsylvania broke another record of new coronavirus cases in one day, logging 2,900 new positive test results on Thursday and 47 deaths. To date, 8,937 people have died of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the first group of people to get the vaccine will be health care workers, other frontline essential workers, and vulnerable populations. The second phase will expand that group, and the final phase will be distributed to the general public through hospitals, health systems and clinics.

In a Thursday briefing, Levine stressed that even when it comes, the vaccine will not work as a panacea to magically cure the disease or end the pandemic. She said it will take months and months to get enough people immunized that the virus has a hard time finding new hosts and spreading.