It’s been about a week since the Briarcliffe Fire Company in Darby Township was slapped with a 30-day suspension after several of its firefighters were caught on a hot mic Jan. 27 making racist remarks about Black residents and Black firefighters in another local squad. They also mocked Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl killed last summer by three police officers from nearby Sharon Hill.

As the days have passed, Tim Eichelman, president and deputy chief of the township’s Goodwill Fire Company, has ruminated about why his squad felt it was important to put the racist tirade out there for the public to hear.

Eichelman says the nearly 2-hour-long audio recording is just the tip of the iceberg. Racist misconduct has been noticed within the Briarcliffe Fire Company for years, he says, and Briarcliffe has managed to skirt accountability for it.

“Letters have been written to the township before about their behavior, and their racist remarks, but there was no action taken because nobody ever heard it,” Eichelman, who is white, told WHYY News.

Darby Township is home to a little more than 9,000 people, 54% of whom are white and 40% of whom are Black, according to 2020 census data. Each of the municipality’s three fire companies — Briarcliffe Fire Company, Darby Township Fire Company, and Goodwill Fire Company — covers roughly 3,000 residents.

The municipality itself is made up of two parts with no common border — they are separated by other towns. The Briarcliffe and Goodwill fire companies cover the northern end, where most of the white residents live. The all-Black Darby Township Fire Company covers the southern portion, where most of the Black residents live.

“We’ve had issues where [Briarcliffe firefighters] didn’t want to run to the lower end because [what] they said to me was, ‘We don’t want to work with them, because of what we get,’ and I’m like, ‘What are we getting?’ ‘You know what we’re getting,’” Eichelman said of previous conversations.

Eichelman has been a firefighter for 20 years in several municipalities, but he’s only been living in Darby Township for five years. So it might be easy to write off his experience as that of a relative newcomer — if it weren’t for the fact that some lifelong residents shared similar experiences in interviews with WHYY News.

Richard Womack is the newest member of the Delaware County Council, but before taking up that post he was a member of the Darby Township Board of Commissioners. He said Darby Township has long had racial tensions, and added that there are obviously good residents in the Briarcliffe section of the township, citing some of their public responses to the racist comments heard on the recorded call.

But Womack, who is Black, said he has long heard rumors of misconduct at the Briarcliffe Fire Company.

“We never really had any kind of evidence of it. It was just kind of rumored that it was said, but they said showing up at fires, working together, sometimes when Briarcliffe would come down into the Darby Township [Fire Company] area, they would kind of stand back and say, ‘Hey, well, this is not our fire, we’re just here for backup,’” Womack said.

There were even concerns that Briarcliffe ambulances were not reaching their destinations in the township’s southern end in a “reasonable amount of time.” Womack emphasized that those allegations were hard to prove, and that he could only hope they weren’t true.

“But what happened the other day, I’d say it was an embarrassment. It’s a shame,” Womack said.

WHYY News reached out to the Darby Township Fire Company, the main target of the Briarcliffe Fire Company members’ racist rant, but the organization declined to comment at this time citing the pending investigation. “Remarks may be offered upon completion of the investigation,” the Darby Township company said in an email.

A call to the Briarcliffe Fire Company’s station went unanswered, and its Facebook page appears to have been deactivated. WHYY News also called Chief Dave Byrd, but did not receive a response. The company’s deputy chief, Harry Dipilla, declined to be interviewed.

In a statement reported by CBS3 and the Delco Times after the recorded call was released publicly, the Briarcliffe squad questioned the legality of being recorded without its knowledge.

“Even so, we take this complaint seriously and we are in the process of an investigation to determine the true facts. Anyone taking part in such a conversation will be subject to severe internal discipline that may include expulsion from the company,” according to the news release quoted by the Delco Times.