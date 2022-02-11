Fire company in Delaware County shut down after racist remarks caught on video call

The firefighters who made the alleged comments didn’t know other firefighters were on the line from the Goodwill Fire Company. One of them was Deputy Chief Tim Eichelman.

“Those things they said were very discriminatory in nature, and that’s not what we stand for,” said Eichelman.

There were other disparaging comments about Black firefighters being lazy.

“They didn’t do s___ there,” one person said of Darby firefighters.

There was also a discussion of there being too many Black people in the area.

“That’s the f—ing problem,” one person said. “Blacks are taking over s—.”

Eichelman and his fellow firefighters knew he had to bring the comments to light.

“We believe at Goodwill Fire Company that we should support everybody,” he said.

That included sharing comments on the call that made fun of Fanta Bility. She is the 8-year-old girl killed by police gunfire.

“Fanta soda, yeah, orange or Fanta grape,” one man said on the call while chuckling, even after being told that the girl was shot to death by police.

“How mean-spirited it was to comment on the death of an 8-year-old child,” said Democratic Senator Anthony Williams of Delaware County.

“I’m appalled to have to stand here today and hear about these racist comments,” said Delaware County Councilmember Richard Womack.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t my first time hearing about racism within the fire departments in Delaware County,” said Ashley Dolceamore, co-founder of Delco Resists. “This is the first time thought they were caught red-handed in an audio recording.”

Dolceamore brought the issue to the Darby Township Commissioner, reading a letter from Goodwill Fire Company documenting the offensive comments.

The result was swift, with the Darby Township Commissioner voting to suspend the fire company.

The Briarcliffe Fire Company has been shut down for 30 days pending the investigation as Black residents wonder if their calls for help were answered fairly.

“We don’t know what to do, who to go to, who to trust,” said Crystal Bell of Darby Township.

“Whether or not a crime occurred, hate speech is always wrong,” said Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney.

An investigation will determine whether the temporary silence at the Briarcliffe Fire company becomes permanent. The township would do so by refusing to work with the company altogether.