Solis-Cohen Elementary celebrates its brighter and greener new home

City and school district officials gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the new school building for Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School in Northeast Philadelphia.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the new building fulfills the city’s long-term goals.

“From an education standpoint, a community standpoint, community stability, the ability for our kids to be educated, sustainability,” said Kenney, “It’s a win-win-win for everybody.”

The building was made with sustainability and clean energy in mind. There’s a new air filtration system, a rooftop garden, and solar panels covering the roofs.

Over 30% of the building’s energy is supplied by those solar panels.

According to Jeffrey Straub, one of the building’s architects, the building uses 57% less energy than a standard school in the United States. The walls are also constructed with more sustainable materials, specifically heavier insulation.