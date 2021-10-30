Governor Tom Wolf joined members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and local environmental advocates on Thursday to announce executive and legislative actions to combat environmental racism and to protect the state’s environment.

State leaders gathered at the Discovery Center in Philadelphia’s Fairmount park, against the backdrop of the Strawberry Mansion reservoir, a once-abandoned body of water that has been transformed into a wildlife habitat.

There, Wolf announced an executive order that aims to address environmental justice and support low-income communities and communities of color that are adversely affected by environmental stressors. These may include power plants, polluted waters, and pipelines that commonly lead to negative health conditions in the surrounding areas.