More than two years after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a measure known as the “environmental justice law,” the state announced that it has fully adopted the long-awaited regulations aimed at protecting historically overburdened communities from additional pollution.

“As we enter Earth Week, the final adoption of the Department of Environmental Protection’s [environmental justice] rules will further the promise of environmental justice by prioritizing meaningful community engagement, reducing public health risks through the use of innovative pollution controls, and limiting adverse impacts that new pollution-generating facilities can have in already vulnerable communities,” Murphy said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The rules require industries seeking permits to avoid and mitigate risks in areas the state classifies as “environmentally overburdened communities.” This means cities like Camden and Newark, which are, “subjected to a disproportionately high number of environmental and public health stressors—such as mobile sources of pollution, and numerous industrial, commercial, and governmental stationary sources of pollution.”

New development must undergo an environmental impact analysis and regulators essentially have the power to block new permits in overburdened communities. Projects up for renewal will also face a similar process.

The areas targeted in this law include many neighborhoods with people on low-to-moderate income, as well as people of color. These areas tend to have more polluting industries in them than affluent and whiter (sometimes neighboring) areas, according to the DEP.