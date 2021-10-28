Pa. Senate moves to block key part of Wolf’s climate plan

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The state Senate is trying to block Pennsylvania’s path to join an emissions-reduction program with other eastern states.

The action comes the same day Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for governor, tried to distance himself from the program his fellow Democrat, Gov. Tom Wolf, has made a key piece of his climate agenda. Republicans and some Democrats who represent energy-rich parts of the state say it will kill jobs and hurt Pennsylvania’s status as an energy leader.

The Senate passed a resolution disapproving the rule that would allow the state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The vote was just shy of a two-thirds, veto-proof majority at 32-18. It now goes to the House.