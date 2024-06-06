Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia’s next budget is now expected to include $14 million for an affordable housing development tied to a touted legal settlement reached last year.

Funding for the 70-unit project in West Philadelphia was not initially included in Mayor Cherelle Parker’s first budget proposal. The money was added during the administration’s budget negotiations with City Council, which wrapped up early Thursday morning after the council’s Committee of the Whole advanced the $6.37 billion plan.

“It’s extremely important to us because we needed to drive those dollars to that project for the preservation of affordable housing,” said Parker during a news conference hours later.

The development will sit on a section of valuable land previously occupied by the University City Townhomes, an affordable housing complex at 39th and Market streets that was recently demolished after more than 40 years. The development was dismantled after IBID Associates decided not to renew its affordable housing contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a move that required nearly 70 tenants to relocate.

The new units would effectively replace what was lost. They are part of an agreement between the city and IBID that requires IBID to donate part of the site for the development. The settlement ended a federal lawsuit IBID filed in March 2022 after City Council passed legislation that temporarily barred the company from demolishing the townhomes, a measure it deemed unconstitutional.