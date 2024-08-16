PHA and Sharswood grocery store gift more than 1,000 backpacks and school supplies to Philly students

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Under sunny skies on Ridge Avenue, parents and their children waited in a line on Thursday that stretched a few city blocks to obtain free backpacks filled with notebooks, pencils and water bottles.

The annual event was sponsored by the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) and Donta Rose, owner-operator of Sharswood Grocery Outlet, which celebrated its second-year anniversary at the location, across the street from PHA headquarters at 20th and Ridge Avenue in north Philadelphia. About 40 official partners including the PHA police joined them. A national discount supermarket chain, Grocery Outlet has about a half-dozen stores in Philadelphia.

“I’m focused on the community,” Rose said. “I know these faces and want to make sure the neighborhood kids have bookbags without stressing about it. PHA shares this sentiment. We want to make sure that all the kids are prepared to go back to school, so they can be focused on what they need to be focused on.”

When Rose opened the store two years ago in PHA’s $52 million Sharswood Ridge Shopping Center and apartment complex, the area was a food desert and hadn’t had a grocery store for about 20 years.

“Everybody was excited for the area to have its own grocery store,” Rose said. “We are thriving and still growing, and we have our eyes on continuing to move forward.”

The parking lot of the grocery store became the site of the “Dare to Prepare Block Party,” to celebrate the School District of Philadelphia’s start of the academic year on Aug. 26. It featured a DJ playing music, water ice and hot dogs, hamburgers and sausages from the Ugly Plate Food Truck. Right to Read Philly, the Black Brain Campaign, The Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia; Educators 4 Education; Philadelphia Job Corps, Pierce College, Temple University WELL Program and the Navy also had tables at the event offering services.