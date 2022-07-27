Supermarket is first business to open in the $52M Sharswood Ridge shopping center

t is the first business to open in the complex, which will also include an Everest Urgent Care Facility, a barbecue restaurant, a Santander Bank branch, other retail outlets and a parking garage.

“There will be jobs and opportunities in the neighborhood,” Jeremiah said. “It’s part of a larger effort to bring more amenities right into the community.”

According to PHA, the shopping center and apartments are scheduled to be completed in October. It is being managed by Mosaic Development Partners, a Black-owned company, based in Philadelphia.

About 50 to-100 jobs are expected to be generated by the new businesses, yet to be opened.

Donta Rose, 28, the owner-operator of the 17,628-square foot, Grocery Outlet, grew up in North Philadelphia, and many of the 30 employees hired are from the neighborhood. Several of the workers are PHA residents.

Rose said the company has opened stores in Germantown, the Northeast and South Philadelphia. He has worked at Grocery Outlet for about a year and a half.

“Once I saw they were coming here, I thought I was the right person for the job,” Rose said. “I had experience opening stores, ordering products and our sales model of catching great deals. This is the heart of North Philadelphia and I am super comfortable with it.”

Tommie Bashem, new store growth partner at Grocery Outlet, a discount store, said that Rose’s reputation for hard work at the company helped him get identified as an owner-operator candidate.

“We have an ‘Aspiring Owner in Training’ program and we identify talent internally and externally,” Bashem said. So Rose went through the program and trained with other owner operator candidates and trained at another store. After going through an interview process, Rose was selected for the Sharswood store, Bashem said.

“We really wanted to put the best business partner in the area, who would be involved in the community and versed in the community,” Bashem said. “He is from this area, which is a huge anchor in the community.”

Grocery Outlet has 400 stores nationwide, all of which are owner operated and serve about 1.5 million shoppers a week.