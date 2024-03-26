Philadelphia program to provide support for students who experience trauma from violence

Porter, who hails from West Philadelphia, plans to study law at Temple University. She feels “a sense of sadness for those students” who were in the middle of the shootings near Imhotep Institute Charter High School and Northeast High School a few weeks back.

“I can’t help them the way I want to,” but counselors can, Porter said. “Kids need someone to talk to, someone to be there, someone to be a good role model.”

Cadet Colonel Kaheem Bailey Taylor, a senior and brigadier commander at the military academy, said he thinks the program will give students some hope.

“You have to bring a seat to the police commissioner’s office and to the mayor’s table,” he said. “You have to say what you want.”

Taylor told The Tribune he was at a cousin’s birthday party when a kid was shot and he forced himself to speak on the incident.

“We can’t control what happens outside of our schools, but our schools are safe havens and everyone is safe inside,” said Monique Braxton, director of communications for the school district. “Trauma can have a significant impact on a student’s ability to learn and have positive relationships. So we are eager for this partnership.”

District staff will be given the student’s name and school information where the student will be greeted by campus leaders.

“We want the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders who have seen violence in the streets or domestic violence at home to know that we are here,” Bethel said.