This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Political turmoil combined with natural disasters has led Haiti to a peak of hunger and dismay.

And an uptick in gang violence, a prison breakout and an exiled former prime minister has the country’s capital Port-Au-Prince especially on edge.

Haitian immigrants and first-generation Haitian-Americans in Philadelphia are processing the tipping point of the country’s crisis. Philadelphia is home to roughly 30,000 Haitians, with most living in North Philadelphia, Olney and East Mount Airy, according to the nonprofit Global Philadelphia.

Gaining its freedom from France in 1804, Haiti is considered the first free Black republic of the West. But over the years, it has grappled with global identity, poverty, a fragile government and interference by the U.S. and multiple European countries.

Gangs have also plagued the country and are growing in prominence. As Haiti is seeking to change leadership in its government with the impending exit of its Prime Minister Ariel Henry, gang leaders like Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, are seeking to overthrow the system.

Local painter Alain Jean-Baptiste, who came to America a week after the earthquake erupted in 2010 when he was just 10 is starting to talk about his Haitian roots through his art and his connection to his father, who lives in Carrefour, Haiti.

“I’ve been pretty scared. I’ll be honest with you,” Jean-Baptiste said. “[My father] is not letting it be, he’s not showing it, which I don’t know if it’s because he’s like truly okay or if he’s just trying to hold it like a strong face for us. He tells me that he hears shots fired. But he hasn’t gotten hurt and my other family members had to evacuate where we lived in Carrefour, but he told me they came back now.”