From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Forced labor and sex-trafficking are on the rise in New Jersey, and the state now has an independent unit within the state police department handling such cases.

“You could say it’s an epidemic in New Jersey, it is growing quite rapidly,” said Detective Sgt. Rick Hershey, who supervises the New Jersey State Police Human Trafficking unit in South Jersey.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 170 human trafficking cases were identified in New Jersey by investigators in 2023 from calls to the hotline, up from 137 cases in 2022 and the largest total since 2019, when 247 such cases were identified.

Cassidy Egan, is the only female detective in the 13-person Human Trafficking Unit.

She said many of the victims are runaway teenagers or foreign nationals, who don’t speak English and become vulnerable to predators. They get lured into “jobs” as nannies or housekeepers but are then forced into prostitution with threats against their families back home.

Detective Sgt. Mark Wettengel, who runs the day-to-day operations of the Human Trafficking Unit in North Jersey, said sex-trafficked victims are manipulated and brainwashed and often have a hard time escaping their captors.

Robin Miller, who grew up in Vancouver, Washington, agrees.

Miller had a troubled childhood. Her parents were alcoholics and she was subjected to violence at home. In high school, she became a victim of sexual assault and took to drugs and alcohol.

After getting a job in a strip club she started a relationship with a man, who turned out to be a pimp and trafficked her.

“Mind you, I was stumbling drunk, I wasn’t thinking with all of my sensibilities or abilities. My self-esteem, my self-worth was so low, and I was looking for somebody to love me,” she said.

Those years, she spent shuttling in between motels and the streets, smoking crack, traveling up and down the West Coast and in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Hawaii.