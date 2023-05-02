Migrant workers from across New Jersey commemorated May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, with a rally in the capital city showcasing working-class solidarity.

Protesters on Monday marched from Trenton’s Battle Monument neighborhood to the Statehouse, advocating for better living conditions for undocumented immigrant workers and their families.

Demands included access to unemployment benefits, affordable housing, and universal health care.

Undocumented immigrants aren’t eligible for unemployment or most public health care programs despite paying taxes. However, Gov. Phil Murphy enacted a policy last year allowing undocumented children from low-income families to receive Medicaid.

“A lot of the times you get sick, you really can’t go to the doctor because you have to pay out of your own pocket,” Catalina Adorno, an organizer with Cosecha, said.

Adorno said the pandemic highlighted a need for equitable access to health care for many migrant workers and their loved ones.

“During COVID, especially, we were getting sick, and we couldn’t go to the doctor because we wouldn’t know what the bill would come out to be,” Adorno said.