Four men from Philadelphia have been arrested in New Jersey in connection to what police are calling an organized cargo theft ring.

Shaun Coleman, 23, Salahudin Reddy, 37, Hanif Tucker, 31, and Rashan Clark-Reddy, 26 — all of Philadelphia – have been charged with numerous crimes, according to New Jersey State Police.

Police say for the last two months, criminal investigators have been conducting “Operation Beef Bandit,” targeting an organized criminal crew they say is responsible for a series of nine burglaries at service areas along the New Jersey Turnpike.

“They’ve been targeting tractor-trailers overnight in our service areas while the truck drivers were sleeping,” said NJSP Detective Justin Trudell on Tuesday.

The crew is accused of breaking into parked, and often occupied, trailers and stealing “high-value goods” such as meat, alcohol and seafood.

“Some trailers are also equipped with larger locks and the suspects were using bolt cutters to defeat those,” said Trudell.

Police say they believe the crew is also responsible for stealing “millions of dollars” in goods in similar thefts in the tri-state area over the past three years, including cases in Philadelphia.