4 Philadelphia men arrested in ‘Operation Beef Bandit’ in connection to organized cargo theft ring
Four men from Philadelphia have been arrested in New Jersey in connection to what police are calling an organized cargo theft ring.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Shaun Coleman, 23, Salahudin Reddy, 37, Hanif Tucker, 31, and Rashan Clark-Reddy, 26 — all of Philadelphia – have been charged with numerous crimes, according to New Jersey State Police.
Police say for the last two months, criminal investigators have been conducting “Operation Beef Bandit,” targeting an organized criminal crew they say is responsible for a series of nine burglaries at service areas along the New Jersey Turnpike.
“They’ve been targeting tractor-trailers overnight in our service areas while the truck drivers were sleeping,” said NJSP Detective Justin Trudell on Tuesday.
The crew is accused of breaking into parked, and often occupied, trailers and stealing “high-value goods” such as meat, alcohol and seafood.
“Some trailers are also equipped with larger locks and the suspects were using bolt cutters to defeat those,” said Trudell.
Police say they believe the crew is also responsible for stealing “millions of dollars” in goods in similar thefts in the tri-state area over the past three years, including cases in Philadelphia.
On Friday, police say they say they saw two suspect vehicles enter the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike around 1:25 a.m., where four people were seen breaking into a parked occupied tractor-trailer and stealing boxes of meat.
Police say troopers then quickly moved in on the group of bandits, where they were able to immediately take Tucker into custody. Coleman allegedly tried to run away but was also quickly taken into custody by police.
The two other suspects, who police have identified as Reddy and Clark-Reddy, allegedly tried to take off in a stolen vehicle and “intentionally” rammed an occupied unmarked police car in an apparent attempt to evade capture.
After a brief pursuit, both men were also taken into custody. However, police say two other marked troop cars were also damaged during the event.
Three troopers sustained minor injuries during the arrests, with one requiring treatment at a nearby hospital before being released.
All four men are being held at the Middlesex County Jail pending a bail detention hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday.
The men are facing numerous charges, including receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools, conspiracy to commit cargo theft and criminal mischief.
“I’m not surprised,” said driver Curtis Powers. “I guess there’s a market for it. Drivers just have to be really careful.”
Powers showed us the heavy lock he uses on his refrigerated trailer. He says drivers also tend to look out for each other.
“If you see somebody walking around that looks any type of suspicious whatsoever – you watch out for the other drivers,” he said.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the cargo thefts, or similar car thefts, to contact New Jersey State Police at (732) 522-4295, extension 3226. They emphasize that anonymous tips are welcome.
