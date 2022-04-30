New Jersey launches license plate cameras to combat soaring car theft rate

New Jersey set a record in 2021 when more than 14,000 cars were stolen. So far this year, 37% more cars have been stolen compared to the same time last year.

“These stolen vehicles are not always, in fact, often are not isolated incidents,” said state Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin. “They’re increasingly linked to other serious crimes, in particular shootings.”

In an effort to recover more of those stolen vehicles, the state will use $10 million from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) State Fiscal Recovery Fund to install high-speed, automated camera systems to capture and store images of license plates. The cameras will be placed at fixed locations along major highways and on mobile units.

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan called the cameras “game changing” for police investigating car thefts. “This investment will undoubtedly help combat the growing number of motor vehicle thefts and the associated rise in violent crime,” he said.

State police will take the license plate images captured by the cameras and share them with other law enforcement in the state who are searching for stolen cars. The state is already using license plate reader technology to track vehicles used in other crimes. This move just expands that program to add cameras specifically looking for stolen cars.

The state is also changing its police pursuit policy to allow officers to chase stolen cars through the end of the year.