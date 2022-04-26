Poll: Quality of life good in N.J., but people want to leave due to costs and taxes

New Jerseyans in a new Monmouth University Poll say the quality of life is good in the Garden State. That same poll also indicates that more people are looking for the exit, especially if they are Republican.

According to the poll, about two in three New Jerseyans say the state is either an excellent or good place to live. The Garden State Quality of Life Index, created by Monmouth’s Polling Institute, is on the higher end of the scale, +27. The range is from -100 to +100.

Despite the positive outlook, 59% of those polled said they would like to move out of the state at some point. More than two-thirds of registered Republicans, and about as many independent voters said they would like to leave citing high property taxes and the cost of living in general.

Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray said that the partisan divide is something that is fairly new compared to past results.