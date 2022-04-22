Malikah Morris, deputy director of the Human Services Department and task force chair, said the intersection of health disparities and housing disparities is seen frequently.

“A lot of people think that they are mutually exclusive and they aren’t,” she said. “It’s been proven data wise, from the CDC and other sources, that your housing stability has direct impact on your health outcomes.”

County Commissioner Felicia Hopson added that they want to make sure residents are getting all of the resources available to them, while noting that Burlington County was voted as one of the healthiest communities in the country.

“We really just wanted to piggyback on that and just make sure that we’re offering our residents absolutely everything that we can offer them,” she said.

On the health side, there will be free health screenings, talk and information sessions in addition to COVID-19 tests and vaccines. There will also be a yoga class and a couple of Zumba classes.

To address housing needs, representatives from county and state agencies along with several non-profit organizations will be present for mortgage, rental and utility assistance. Fun will be part of the event as well with food, prizes, and raffles.

Morris, who oversees the community outreach for the Human Services Department, said keeping a regular presence in the community and staying in contact with the organizations went a long way in getting the event together.

“You want to keep yourself very personable and just make sure that you’re keeping your teams out in the community so that they feel comfortable saying what they don’t know when asking for the services that they need so that you know what you need to provide,” she added.