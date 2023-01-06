Pennsylvania officials are highlighting resources available to report possible instances of human trafficking for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Advocates and executives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Department of Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and State Police (PSP) explained how to report instances of trafficking at Thursday’s news conference, as well as how to offer resources to survivors.

According to officials, common signs of human trafficking include:

A lack of knowledge of a person’s community or whereabouts

Restricted or controlled communication where people cannot speak for themselves

People not in control of their own identification documents

Signs of branding or tattooing of a trafficker’s name (often on the neck)

“Please be the voice of those who are silenced,” said State Police Lt. Adam Reed. “Help us, the state police and the partner agencies behind me to fight this problem.”