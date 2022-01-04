Wolf heads into last budget season with flush state coffers

Pennsylvania is sitting on a fat budget reserve, a healthy and growing surplus, and billions in unspent federal coronavirus relief cash.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, about to deliver his eighth and final state budget proposal to lawmakers, says Pennsylvania’s flush accounts make this a “magical year” in “budget surplus territory” that won’t require higher taxes or spending cuts.

“Things are doing really well, we had a nice surplus at the end of last year,” Wolf said Monday, hours after his Revenue Department announced the state took in $464 million more than had been projected last month.

Collections for the current July-to-June budget year are now $1.5 billion above expectations, or 7%, largely driven by better-than-expected sales, personal income, and corporate tax payments.

The governor’s annual budget address is scheduled for Feb. 8 and will be followed by weeks of hearings by the appropriations committees in the House and Senate. Normally, arm wrestling between the governor and Legislature over the budget gets done in June, with passage shortly before or after Pennsylvania’s next fiscal year begins July 1.

There’s much that can go awry — in Wolf’s first year, he vetoed billions from a budget that was passed months late, then let the final piece of what was a roughly $30 billion spending package take effect without his signature.