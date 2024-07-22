More funding for home repair program left out of Pa. budget despite high demand

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A popular program that helps Pennsylvania homeowners with the cost of essential repairs did not receive more funding in this year’s state budget, despite overwhelming demand in many counties.

Almost 18,200 homeowners who applied for help from the Whole-Home Repairs program were waitlisted because of a lack of available funding, according to a survey by the Department of Community and Economic Development this spring.

“We’re very disappointed — more than disappointed,” said Rachel Goodgal, government affairs manager at the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance, a trade association that advocated for the program to receive more funding.

“I think most of the rank-and-file legislators can see that it has many benefits and is valuable to their constituents.”

The Whole-Home Repairs program was created in 2022 with bipartisan support and $125 million in federal pandemic aid. The money helps homeowners fix major problems like leaking roofs and broken windows and can also be used to make properties more energy-efficient or accessible for people with disabilities. Eligibility is determined by income.

Pennsylvania has some of the oldest housing stock in the U.S. As of 2022, a quarter of occupied housing units in the state were in structures built before 1940, a recent state study found.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal included an additional $50 million for the program, which he has called “off the charts successful.” But the final budget deal negotiated with the divided state legislature did not include money for the program.

The immediate impact will vary from county to county. Some have already given out all the available funding, while others opened applications more recently and still have money left.

“By blocking funding this year, Republicans have left thousands more families vulnerable,” Mary Collier, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Stands Up, a progressive advocacy group, said in a statement. “You block funding to a program when you are trying to kill it.”

Kate Flessner, a state Senate GOP spokesperson, said in a statement that while many programs sought funding in this year’s budget process, “the substantial investments made for education funding and human service programs became the focus.”

It’s not the first time lawmakers have been unable to agree on directing more money toward the home repair program. It was due to receive $50 million in last year’s state budget, but lawmakers failed for months to reach a deal on additional legislation to authorize that spending. The final deal on those bills, reached in December, did not include more funding for the program.