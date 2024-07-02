More funding could be coming to a Pa. affordable housing program

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

State legislators are haggling over what to do with Pennsylvania’s $14 billion budget surplus. A funding increase for an affordable housing program is a prime contender for a piece of the pie.

The Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, or PHARE, provides grants to municipalities to build and repair homes and provide rental assistance to low-income families, among other things.

Available funds are currently capped at $60 million each year, but in his budget pitch to the legislature, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed increasing the cap to $100 million.

“As Governor Shapiro has made clear, we need to make housing more affordable in our Commonwealth — and one of the most effective tools we have to do that is the PHARE Fund,” Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder wrote in an email.

Pennsylvania doesn’t have enough affordable housing available to people living at least 20% below a given area’s median income, according to a 2024 study by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, which oversees PHARE grants. Home prices and rent rates have steadily increased over the past decade, per the study.

The proposal has already seen broad bipartisan support. Two Republican-sponsored bills that would increase the PHARE deposit cap to $100 million received unanimous approval in a state Senate committee during the two most recent legislative sessions, though the measures never made their way to final floor votes. The state House passed an identical bill last June with the votes of every Democrat and 26 Republicans.

“When you look at the issues in your county that revolve around housing needs, there’s something that this program can do for you,” said Aaron Zappia, the government affairs director for the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania. Zappia cited homelessness prevention and blight remediation as program perks that both parties could get behind.