People experiencing homelessness in New Jersey will now have easier access to mental health services. On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy signed a law that allows mental health professionals to provide care at shelters.

It removes red tape that previously prohibited this.

“The stress individuals often face when experiencing homelessness can unfortunately lead to or exacerbate existing mental health challenges,” Murphy said in a statement. “This law reflects my administration’s belief that every New Jerseyan deserves access to the mental health care they need, and builds upon our work to expand these services throughout our state.”

Connie Mercer, CEO of the New Jersey Coalition to End Homelessness, said the law will make mental health services accessible to people who otherwise may not have the means to seek treatment on their own.

“If the program is in a shelter, they will have to be no cost. And not only no cost, but no barriers to getting in,” Mercer said.