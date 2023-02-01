SEPTA hopes its new digital warning signs will help in the fight to reduce human trafficking in the region. The warnings will be added to digital signage as well as postings in bus depots and other places in the system.

Human trafficking is happening in Philadelphia, said Ellen Jo Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. She said oftentimes, people don’t realize that, or don’t know who is being victimized.

“You should know that brown and Black women go missing every single day. And it breaks my heart that very few folk beyond their families are looking for them. And that’s something we have to stop,” she said.

Waller is part of the She’s My Sister Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry, which hosts events to support the Salvation Army’s New Day Center in Kensington. The center is designed to provide a safe, welcoming environment for women exploited in the commercial sex industry.