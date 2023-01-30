The city is expanding a program that provides free legal representation to Philadelphia renters with low income who are at risk of losing their home, including those facing an eviction filing.

The Right to Counsel initiative launched as a pilot last February in zip codes 19139 and 19121 in West and North Philadelphia.

Starting Wednesday, eligible tenants living in zip codes 19144 and 19134 will also be able to access a lawyer for free. Those zip codes cover Port Richmond, Kensington, and Germantown, as well as small slices of East Falls and Mt. Airy.

Households are eligible if they make at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. That translates to $29,160 for one person and $60,000 for four people.

“The city is committed to scaling this program, and this expansion brings Philadelphia one step closer to making this right available citywide,” said First Deputy Managing Director Evan Gladstein in a statement.

Right to Counsel is the result of legislation passed by City Council in November 2019.

The expansion comes as Philadelphia continues to face an affordable housing crisis. And at a time when renters facing eviction owe more in back rent than they did prior to the pandemic. The median claim amount now hovers around $5,000 — more than double the totals seen during the first three months of 2020, according to court records pulled by the Eviction Lab at Princeton.

Tenants with attorneys are much more likely to avoid an eviction, which is often seen as a red flag by landlords, making it much harder for renters to secure safe and affordable housing in the future.

With the help of a lawyer, program participants were more likely to enter into what’s known as a judgment by agreement. The terms cover settlements involving payment plans and reduced judgments. They can also give tenants more time to move out.