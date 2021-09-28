Tuesday’s debate will mainly be seen by pundits, according to Murray.

“For the Murphy campaign, it’s ‘don’t make any mistakes’ because that’s really what will be reported if you do that,” he said. “For [Ciattarelli], however, he really needs something that draws a stark contrast, that gives him an advantage on an issue where he has a natural advantage.”

The Democratic incumbent continues to earn strong marks on his handling of the pandemic, which happens to be the top issue for voters. The Republican’s best strategy is to get Murphy to make a mistake during the debate, according to Murray.

“Try to look for an area where the governor has made a mistake or is making a mistake,” he said, adding that normal issues like taxes have taken a back seat to COVID.

Meanwhile, Murphy has room to grow, according to the pollster, and it’s around the pandemic.

“On the big issues, such as masking and vaccine mandates, the majority of New Jerseyans are behind Murphy’s stance on that issue versus Ciattarelli’s stance,” Murray said.

A vast majority of those polled previously approved of Murphy’s executive order that requires everyone who visits a school building to wear a mask. Ciattarelli has denounced the mandate. He said it should be up to a parent to decide whether their child should wear a mask, while also claiming — without proof — that masks are detrimental to a child’s development.

WHYY is a partner in the debate. Hear the debate live on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. on WHYY-FM 90.9.