Brennan ‘infuriated’ by Ciattarelli campaign ad against Murphy

Katie Brennan, who was at the center of a scandal that rocked the Murphy Administration, is featured on a new ad and website from Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli. To say the least, she doesn’t like it.

“I was infuriated,” she said. “To use me as part of a campaign that I have not only not endorsed but was not asked or warned about is deeply inappropriate.”

The Ciattarelli campaign launched the attack Wednesday against the Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy. Brennan sent a tweet by the afternoon expressing her displeasure.