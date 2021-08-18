Poll shows double-digit lead for Murphy over Ciattarelli in N.J. gov race

A new Monmouth University poll shows New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

Out of 810 registered voters reached last week, just over half of them (52%) support the incumbent Democrat over Ciattarelli, a former assemblyman who scored 36%, with 9% of people polled remaining undecided.

When asked of their general impression of Ciattarelli, 61% of respondents said they have no opinion of him, while 48% had a favorable opinion of Murphy. That’s slightly down from 50% in May.

Regionally, South Jersey voters are leaning towards Ciattarelli, despite 80% of people polled saying they’ve not heard of his running mate — longtime state Sen. and former Philadelphia TV anchor Diane Allen. But Murphy leads in North and Central Jersey, where Ciattarelli is from.