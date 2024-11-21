This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Researchers have detected human waste in Southern Delaware’s inland watersheds and poorly maintained septic systems may be to blame, according to a new study from the University of Delaware published this month in “Applied and Environmental Microbiology.”

In rural parts of Delaware, many residents are not connected to public sewer systems. Instead, they rely on private septic systems on their properties.

“Something people can think about is making sure that they keep their septic clean and pumped, making sure that it’s up to code, and just making sure that they maintain [the system’s] potential impact on the environment,” said researcher Jennifer Biddle, a professor at the University of Delaware’s School of Marine Science and Policy.

More than 90% of Delaware’s waterways are polluted and do not meet water-quality standards for recreation, fishing or drinking, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

The so-called “impaired” waters are most commonly contaminated with pathogens and nutrients, according to DNREC. For decades, the state has established pollution limits in an effort to improve these waterways.