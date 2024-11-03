What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Three days before Election Day, Sammi Moeser, of Southampton, sorted through T-shirts at The Trump Store in Bensalem, Bucks County.

Moeser, 34, said she and her mom have been to the store “many times” since their first visit six months ago.

“It’s so nice to come in and see all the other people who are supporting Donald Trump,” she said.

Just a dozen miles away, The Trump Store owner Michael Domanico was setting up the business’s mobile truck at a Trump supporters’ rally in Warminster.

His brick-and-mortar store, which opened in 2020, has seen ups and downs, but this year’s sales have been “very good,” Domanico said.

“I can’t even keep track of it,” he said. “Sometimes the line is out the door, and we’d like to see that, because we had some slow times in between … We kept it going because I knew it would get crazy again. And we’re in that crazy cycle right now. Everybody’s hopped up and pulling for Trump, so it’s been crazy.”