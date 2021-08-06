Conor Lamb joins Senate race, making a case for the Blue Dog Democrat

Latinos are a small but growing segment of Pennsylvania’s voting population. Many are more recent immigrants, and so often aren’t yet eligible to vote. But Pittsburgh, Ruiz-Caraballo noted, had a minor influx of Latino voters arrive from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria struck.

“A lot of the work that we do is educate [newer immigrants] on how to talk to people who [can] vote,” she said. “So that the issues that are important to them are something that they can communicate with their neighbors and employers, others who do have the power of voting.”

As a voting group, Latinos are diverse — Ruiz noted that, as in many communities, older people tend to be more conservative and less committed to radical change than younger ones. But in general, she sees them as a group that won’t be satisfied with positions that uphold the status quo on issues like immigration, and who will be skeptical of candidates they see as too complacent.

She doesn’t claim to be representative of all Latinos. But she said the candidates in her area, Fetterman and Lamb, haven’t sold her.

“Again, I’d like to see a champion,” she said. “I haven’t seen it in either one of them.”

Fundraising will also play a significant role in the outcome of the campaign. Thus far, Fetterman leads the pack, with more than $3 million in the bank and a robust national fundraising effort. He’s followed by Arkoosh, with more than $600,000, and Kenyatta with under $300,000.

Lamb, Chen said, “can fundraise with the best of them.” His congressional campaign account currently has about $1.8 million on hand.

Chen, who served as a staffer for a long list of GOP politicians — including then-congressman Pat Toomey and former congressman Charlie Dent — and was involved with former Gov. Tom Corbett’s campaign, noted that Pennsylvania remains very purple. But where a few decades ago that might have meant lots of voters are moderate — a dynamic that gave rise to the middle-of-the-road “Blue Dog” Democrats, of whom Sen. Bob Casey is one of the few remaining examples — now it means that voters are polarized and a few remain in the middle.

It’s something Lamb is clearly keenly aware of, Chen noted.

“In his introductory video, as a congressional candidate for the first time in his life … there’s an image of him firing an AR-15,” Chen said. “This is the image that he’s trying to emphasize: talking to Republicans and Democrats, working with both parties.”

It works well for Lamb in his congressional district. It might work in the general election. But first, he has to get through a primary in which a significant number of voters are likely to be skeptical of a moderate white guy with a propensity to show off his pro-gun ideology.

“He has to skew a little bit left,” Chen said. “You begin to see it in some of his fundraising emails — he’s starting to criticize the filibuster. The problem, of course, is if he wins the primary, does he have to come back to the center to win the state? And if he does, he then risks being called a hypocrite.”

That will depend, of course, on who Republicans choose from their equally large, politically wide-ranging field. With both parties still far from consensus on what they stand for or who they’ll rally behind, Chen said for now, it’s anyone’s game.