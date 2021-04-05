Montco’s Dr. Arkoosh joins growing field of Dems bidding for U.S. Senate

Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, has become the fourth candidate to put their hat into the Democratic primary race for Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S Senate election.

“Pennsylvania needs another Senator who’ll help move us forward — someone determined to lift up working families and deliver lasting change. That’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate,” the commissioner wrote on Twitter Monday.

The race will be among the most closely watched in the nation. Democrats were given a stronger opportunity to flip the seat after Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey decided against seeking re-election.