Philly Republican makes bid for U.S. Senate on anti-Trump agenda

Craig Snyder thinks the numbers in next year’s Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania are in his favor.

The 60-year-old Philadelphian announced Wednesday that he’s joining the GOP field with a radically different approach than any other major candidate thus far: He’s not trying to win votes from die-hard supporters of President Donald Trump.

“There’s national polling, a lot of it, that shows about 60% of Republicans say they are more loyal to Donald Trump as a person than they are to the Republican party, or traditional conservative principles,” Snyder said. “But 40%, on the other hand, say they’re more loyal to the party.”

His thinking is simple: If five or more GOP candidates compete for the Trump voters, and one candidate goes for the other 40%, “that’s a winnable race.”

Snyder got his start in politics as a teenager, stuffing envelopes for Democrat Ed Rendell in the 1970s, then a candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney. Then he went to Washington, serving as chief of staff for U.S. Senator Arlen Specter in the 1990s.