I was born and raised in West Philadelphia. I lived in the Cobbs Creek section, a block away from where Questlove grew up. Police bombed the MOVE compound the year before I was born, only a few streets down from where my family lived. I’ve long fielded Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Boyz II Men references from outsiders. For a long time, I resisted associating myself with this neighborhood.

But you are what you resist. For a while, this was confusing.

Many residents in Cobbs Creek and other underprivileged neighborhoods don’t leave where they come from. Travel is expensive — and I’m not saying just hopping on a plane or train to somewhere hours away. Finding the fare to ride the 42 trolley or the El and head downtown can be a hardship. Sometimes, I had to walk back from Center City because I didn’t have the $2 to get back home on SEPTA. I was upset at this. I blamed myself for my shortcomings. But when opportunities popped up and extra cash found my pockets, I was perforated with survivor’s guilt.

Moving away from Cobbs Creek only happened because I didn’t have a choice — forced out of the house I was renting with friends with hardly any notice. College debt, not a dime in savings, and still trying to make sense of where I could fit in personally and professionally, I picked up the scattered pieces in a totally different side of town in South Philadelphia. For five years, I was homesick. And then, 2020 happened.

In a year scourged by a global pandemic, defining home has become imperative. Quarantine forced us to stay in our homes. Many have resisted or rebelled. Some joked about how this was an introvert’s dream. As someone who’s been working from home for two years now, there are days when I forget what’s happening outside. Lost in my bubble, overworked and emotionally displaced, I’m better about it now, but there were many times when I had to turn back around to my apartment to retrieve a mask because I’d forgotten to put one on. In the summer, I felt compromised in my tiny studio apartment. I’d outgrown the space not only physically, but spiritually. I vacated on a pseudo-sabbatical to stay with a friend for two months in Nashville, Tennessee, where I contemplated over dozens of hours in her front yard what my responsibility was to Philadelphia as a Black journalist. Something as scary as the global pandemic itself was happening back in West Philly. I had to do something about it.