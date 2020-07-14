Activists spar with Krasner over protest-related charges, boo him into his office

The Black Radical Collective has been operating in Philadelphia since May, and has a list of thirteen demands they want Krasner and other city officials to listen to.

They include cutting funding to the city police department, routing it into community programs, abolishing the Fraternal Order of Police, immediately firing officers who kill people, not prosecuting carrying concealed firearms as a felony and ending cash bail.

Malachi said the reason she and other protestors are particularly angry at Krasner is because they’re the ones who helped get him into office.

“It wasn’t the liberals of the city who got behind Krasner originally, it was the activists,” she said. “We wanted him to continue to support people doing radical work, and now in this political moment when he has the ability to do that, he’s not doing that.”

The way Malachi sees it, any charges that stem from the protest need to be thrown out, no matter what they are.

“I don’t think there’s any action that’s illegitimate in a white supremacist system,” she said. “I think this system is what is illegitimate.”

Jane Roh, a spokeswoman for Krasner, noted in an email that the DA has set up a task force to “apply due scrutiny to the large volume of arrests made and cases opened from May 1 (when PPD reverted to pre-COVID arrest policies) and from May 30 through June 5 (the height of protest activity and property crimes of opportunity).”

She said the office plans to apply “individualized justice” to anyone charged in relation to the protests, and that no one found to simply be “exercising their constitutionally protected right to protest” will be criminally prosecuted.

However, she added, people found to have “caused harm to their communities” will face what the office deems to be appropriate penalties.