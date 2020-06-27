Philly Black Radical Collective makes demands far beyond defund the police

A coalition of Black liberation groups has made a list of 13 demands to the City of Philadelphia, and is planning a series of actions to back them up.

The Black Philly Radical Collective’s demands include the defunding of the Philadelphia Police Department, the dissolution of the Fraternal Order of Police union, publicly destroying the statues of Frank Rizzo and Christopher Columbus, and the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal, Major Tillery, and Russell Shoatz, who they consider political prisoners.

“The Black community has the right to live safely without the threat of violence,” said Mike Africa, Jr., the son of Debbie and Michael Africa of the MOVE 9, both incarcerated for the killing of police officer James Ramp in 1978.

Africa was part of a group of people representing the Radical Collective who took turns reading the list of demands at the President’s House at Independence Mall.

“We demand the complete demilitarization of the Philadelphia police and the police occupation of Black communities,” he said. “The Black community is consistently targeted by SWAT teams armed with military grade equipment.”

As part of the list of demands, the Radical Collective wants District Attorney Larry Krasner to drop charges against people arrested at Black Lives Matter protests over the last few weeks.

A full list of demands is here. The first demand listed, to eliminate a planned increase to the Police Department the city budget, has been amended since after the demands were first written, City Council eliminated the proposed increase. The collective now wants to reduce the police budget by 20%, with deeper defunding in subsequent budgets. The demands say the school budget should be increased accordingly.