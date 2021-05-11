WHYY earns 18 Delaware Press Association awards for election, pandemic coverage
WHYY has earned 18 awards in Delaware Press Association’s 2021 Communications Contest.
The newsroom’s Delaware team — Mark Eichmann, Zoë Read, and Cris Barrish — had an impressive showing for coverage related to the coronavirus pandemic, racial injustice, and the 2020 presidential election.
Read and Barrish swept first, second, and third place in the digital “social justice” category, and Read swept all three top spots for her coverage of people whose lives were cut short by COVID-19. The Delaware team also earned the top two spots for best radio reports, and first place for special TV programming.
The annual Communications Contest rewards professional communicators in and around Delaware across print, digital, and broadcast outlets. The annual contest is two-tiered: the first tier is the statewide DPA competition, and the second is a national competition run by the National Federation of Press Women. All first-place winners in the DPA contest are eligible for entry into the national competition.
“I’m so proud to see the work of this team recognized, especially given the challenges of covering stories amid a pandemic,” said Sandra Clark, vice president for news and civic dialogue. “They were there wherever our community needed us to be.”
Below are the DPA contest winners from WHYY:
Television
- 1st Place Television, Special Programming
- Where is Wilmington High? | Mark Eichmann, Cris Barrish
Radio
- 1st Place Radio, Prepared Report
- 2nd Place Radio, Prepared Report
- HBCU students restore 1940s African American art in Delaware art | Mark Eichmann
Digital
- 1st Place News Story, Online Publication
- 1st Place Specialty Articles, Obituary
- 1st Place Specialty Articles, Agriculture, Agribusiness, Aquaculture
- 1st Place Specialty Articles, Religion
- 1st Place Specialty Articles, Social Issues
- 2nd Place Continuing Coverage or Unfolding News
- The election of President Biden, a view from home | Mark Eichmann, Cris Barrish
- 2nd Place Specialty Articles, Business
- 2nd Place Specialty Articles, Education
- 2nd Place Specialty Articles, Science or Technology
- 2nd Place Specialty Articles, Social Issues
- 2nd Specialty Articles, Obituary
- 3rd Place Specialty Articles, Government or Politics
- 3rd Place Specialty Articles, Obituary
- 3rd Place Specialty Articles, Social Issues
- 3rd Place Specialty Articles, History
- Honorable Mention Specialty Articles, Government or Politics
- Honorable Mention Specialty Articles, Green/Environmental
- Honorable Mention Specialty Articles, History
- Juneteenth Did Not Mean Freedom for Delaware Slaves | Mark Eichmann
A full list of award recipients can be found online.
