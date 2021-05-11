WHYY earns 18 Delaware Press Association awards for election, pandemic coverage

The annual Communications Contest rewards professional communicators in and around Delaware across print, digital, and broadcast outlets. The annual contest is two-tiered: the first tier is the statewide DPA competition, and the second is a national competition run by the National Federation of Press Women. All first-place winners in the DPA contest are eligible for entry into the national competition.

“I’m so proud to see the work of this team recognized, especially given the challenges of covering stories amid a pandemic,” said Sandra Clark, vice president for news and civic dialogue. “They were there wherever our community needed us to be.”

Below are the DPA contest winners from WHYY:

Television

1st Place Television, Special Programming Where is Wilmington High? | Mark Eichmann, Cris Barrish



Radio