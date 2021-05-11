WHYY earns 18 Delaware Press Association awards for election, pandemic coverage

Coby Owens leads marchers through Wilmington during a protest that was peaceful from start to finish. (Courtesy of Coby Owens)

Coby Owens leads marchers through Wilmington, Delaware, during a June 2020 protest. (Courtesy of Coby Owens)

WHYY has earned 18 awards in Delaware Press Association’s 2021 Communications Contest.

The newsroom’s Delaware team — Mark Eichmann, Zoë Read, and Cris Barrish — had an impressive showing for coverage related to the coronavirus pandemic, racial injustice, and the 2020 presidential election.

Read and Barrish swept first, second, and third place in the digital “social justice” category, and Read swept all three top spots for her coverage of people whose lives were cut short by COVID-19. The Delaware team also earned the top two spots for best radio reports, and first place for special TV programming.

The annual Communications Contest rewards professional communicators in and around Delaware across print, digital, and broadcast outlets. The annual contest is two-tiered: the first tier is the statewide DPA competition, and the second is a national competition run by the National Federation of Press Women. All first-place winners in the DPA contest are eligible for entry into the national competition.

“I’m so proud to see the work of this team recognized, especially given the challenges of covering stories amid a pandemic,” said Sandra Clark, vice president for news and civic dialogue. “They were there wherever our community needed us to be.”

Below are the DPA contest winners from WHYY:

Television

Radio

Digital

A full list of award recipients can be found online.

