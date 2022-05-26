WHYY receives 4 Murrow Awards for reporting on COVID, health equity

WHYY News on Tuesday received four Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The awards honor “outstanding achievements” in multimedia journalism and range in coverage topics from racial equity in health care to the coronavirus pandemic.

WHYY News was awarded the honors in a region encompassing large-market stations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Regional winners will move on to the national round of the competition. Those winners will be announced this summer.

WHYY News’ Avi Wolfman-Arent received an award in the Feature Reporting category for a story about a single mom’s fight to keep her kids in school and her family together during the pandemic.