Graduate of ‘Roads High School’

Secrest was born in 1937 in Mount Airy, North Carolina, where Andy Griffith was born. The city is believed to be the inspiration for Mayberry, the setting in “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Secrest lived in the town, which sits at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, until he was about 11 years old. He grew up living in poverty, working on his grandparents’ small tobacco farm, and often had to fend for himself as a young boy.

While Secrest had a tough childhood, his daughter said he also recalled warm memories of his artistic father, a self-taught musician who taught him how to play the guitar. Young Charlie sometimes played music with his father on the porch at night, sipping moonshine when he could get away with it.

When Secrest was about 11 years old, he left North Carolina with his mother and her new husband, frequently moving to new states — and the instability of moving was challenging for him, Hansen said. But when Secrest was in his late teens, his stepdad settled the family in Delaware for a job opportunity after returning from the Korean War.

Secrest never graduated from high school. But a resume he wrote in the 1960s to try to get a job at a trucking company said he graduated from “Roads High School” — the school of the road.

Secrest worked hard to achieve success without a diploma. He had an 18-wheeler truck he named Tinkerbell, which he used to help him land odd jobs, calling businesses he found in the yellow pages to offer work.

“’I’m picking up a load of apples in Front Royal, Virginia. Do you have a load that needs to go there?’ And he’d take that load to Front Royal, unload it, then pick up the apples and take them to Jersey,” Hansen said.

Secrest, a self-taught auto mechanic, eventually became certified and worked for several car dealerships, until he opened his own mechanic shop. Working on cars not only was a business, but a passion, his daughter said. He was involved in the Delaware Street Rod Association, transforming beat-up classic cars made before 1949 to travel on modern roads.

Hansen has fond childhood memories of her father. When she was 12, her father participated in her Girl Scouts roller-skating trip.

“He volunteered to be our chaperone, and put on roller skates and roller skated with a bunch of 12-year-old girls,” she said. “He was the only father that came. It was all the moms — and my dad. And I thought I was the coolest Girl Scout there, like ‘I got my dad.’”

Secrest always had a warm temperament with children, said Peggy Thomas, who grew up next door to Hansen and her family. When Thomas took up bowling as a middle schooler, Secrest coached her at Silverside Lanes, then on Concord Pike in Wilmington, where he was in a competitive bowling league.

Secrest was patient, Thomas said. When she made technical mistakes during competitions, Secrest told her in a soft, calm voice how to improve her game in the next round.

“I still love bowling and I still carry those skills with me today,” Thomas said. “Whenever I’m bowling, I always think of Charlie. If it weren’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be very good at it.”

In his later years, Secrest enjoyed teaching his son-in-law Drew Hansen how to fix cars. While Hansen said Secrest could sometimes be very stubborn and opinionated about other aspects of life, when it came to teaching, patience was his virtue. When he aged and was no longer able to do the physical work on cars, he talked his son-in-law through the process.

“For whatever reason, I think because I’m left-handed, I’m always forever mixing up left and right,” Drew Hansen said. “And when you’re working on a car it can be challenging sometimes to get the direction straight when you have to loosen or tighten a nut, because depending on how the nut is facing relative to where you are, it might change the direction you need to turn it.

“Any time I’d mess this up, I’d hear him mumbling over my shoulder, ‘Lefty loosey, righty tighty,’ to remind me which way to turn things. I heard that in my ear more times than I can count, and I still hear it every time I mess up.”

Since those days, Hansen has repaired a radiator, and replaced sensors and gaskets on his own. Those previous lessons gave Hansen the confidence to problem-solve and find a solution.