South Jersey filmmaker Brian Holcomb, 46, died before finishing his greatest work

This story is part of WHYY’s series “COVID-19: Remembering lives we’ve lost” about the everyday people the Philadelphia region has lost to the coronavirus pandemic, the lives they lived, and what they meant to their families, friends and communities.

When he was in fourth grade, John Boggi met a movie-mad kid named Brian Holcomb.

“In fourth grade, he was talking about Orson Welles,” said Boggi, of Atco, New Jersey. “Even at an early age, he was a film fanatic.”

“He was like a black hole: He sucked in all the information he could find, and he never got rid of it,” said another childhood friend from Atco, Dennis DiClaudio. “He remembered everything.”

Film was Holcomb’s lifelong passion: Watching them, writing about them, and making them. He made a string of short, low-budget movies, but his greatest work, perhaps, would have been “Deadwood Falls,” a sprawling, fragmentary feature film about a small town beset by an unknowable evil.

Holcomb worked on it for most of his adult life, but never finished it. He contracted COVID-19 in March and died at the age of 46 on April 11.

The film obsessed him for 22 years, a length of time that surprised even DiClaudio.

“It sounds ridiculous to say that out loud, but I’m almost certain,” he said. DiClaudio was there at the beginning and spent decades helping Holcomb realize his vision for the film.

DiClaudio and Holcomb studied film together at Temple University, but neither graduated from the program. DiClaudio moved into writing. Holcomb enrolled at the University of the Arts, but later dropped out.

“Listening to people telling him what to do was not his strong suit,” said DiClaudio.

Woody Allen had Manhattan. Brian Holcomb had Atco.

He grew up on Ilene Lane, with its deep front lawns on the edge of the Pine Barrens, not far from a drag-racing strip.

“He never went far from that house on Ilene Lane in Atco,” said DiClaudio. “That was his world.”

Holcolmb shot a string of short films in the streets, woods, lake cabins, and abandoned factories around his hometown in Camden County. It’s where he wrote countless film reviews and commentaries for online magazines. It’s where he met his fiancé, Casie Bodine, first while arguing on Facebook about the Martin Scorcese thriller “Shutter Island.”

“He loved it. I didn’t,” recalled Bodine. “We ended up chatting for a very long time — a very long time. We fell for each other through Facebook. I know that sounds cheesy.”

They both had gone to Edgewood High School in Atco (now Winslow Township High School), but being four years apart they never knew each other as teenagers. It was only much later — after each had been married and divorced, each with a young daughter under wing — that they finally met in person.

“It was as if I knew him all my life. It was as if I knew him before my life,” said Bodine. “We were ridiculously in love with each other from the moment we met each other in person.”

They were talking about a summer wedding, before Holcomb died in April at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.