Wayne Craven, 89, ‘Dean of American Sculpture’ and ‘traditional gentleman’

‘A brave choice’

Known as a devoted researcher up until his death, the award-winning professor and nationally known scholar wrote numerous books and articles on American art. His first book “Sculpture in America” is considered one of the first of its kind, and his book “American Art: History and Culture” is a classroom standard.

“In the mid-century, sculpture was thought to be unoriginal — especially the human figure form, which was not thought to be a stroke of artistic genius, but an artisan making reality,” said Wayne’s goddaughter Kate Lemay, a historian at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.

“Scholars are now interested in sculpture,” she said. “We think sculpture makes architecture and spaces, and punctuates memories in ways that other things don’t. A painting by necessity is stored indoors, whereas a sculpture is accessible to everybody.

“Wayne was the first one to put this information pen to paper. At the time, you were just so gauche if you went to that kind of topic for a subject for research. It was a brave choice to do it.”

Wayne received his PhD in art history from Columbia University at a time when American art history wasn’t taught. His specialty was medieval art, but he developed an interest in works made in this country when he became part of a small group of art history professors at UD in 1960. Six years later, he and the late William Innes Homer launched the university’s Art History Department.

“He would casually agree with any outline we had; as soon as we had a bright idea, he would say, ‘Go for it,’ and he was enthusiastic,” said Roberta Tarbell, who also is an adjunct professor of art history for the Winterthur Museum/University of Delaware Preservation Studies Doctoral Program.

Many of Wayne’s students have since been hired as American art curators and directors at renowned museums across the country, and have published countless essays, books, exhibition catalogues and grants.

“I think he was the advisor to more than 30 dissertations, so he informed and propelled an army of scholars in the field,” Roberta said.

Wayne’s colleagues and former students say despite his success, he remained humble. He volunteered to teach one of the largest courses at UD every year, which enrolled as many as 350 students. Colleagues say many senior faculty at various universities prefer to focus on research and writing for the professional rewards. But Wayne, who loved teaching, found time to do both.

Joyce Stoner met Wayne as a colleague when she began teaching at UD in 1982, but became his student while working on her PhD in art history in the mid-80s. She recalls that when she began work on her paper “Washington Allston: Poems, Veils and ‘Titan’s Dirt,’” which was later published, Wayne offered her all his files about the artist to aid her research. The act of kindness inspired Joyce to be a supportive professor.

“I’m always trying to be the same way — of not thinking, ‘I’m not going to share this, maybe this person will go off and publish it before I do.’ He wanted to give the best possible leg up to any of his students,” said Joyce, also a paintings conservator for the Winterthur/UD Program in Art Conservation.

The only thing that rubbed him the wrong way was tardiness, Joyce said.

“I think two or three people were late in this one particular class, and he got quietly red-faced and went to the back of the room and locked the door and said, ‘There will be no more latecomers!’” she said with a laugh. “He was very traditional, and very upstanding and wanted people to obey the rules, and be on time and be polite and not interrupt, that sort of thing.”