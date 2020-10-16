Assessing COVID-19’s toll on Black physicians’ practices

As Dr. Pamela Huffman-DeVaughn watched some of her colleagues close the doors of their private practices, she feared she might have to do the same.

Like many small-business owners, the physician felt the effects of the coronavirus.

During the height of the pandemic, Huffman-DeVaughn had to decrease office hours at her three locations — in West Philadelphia, Germantown and Wilmington — and spaced out appointments, which reduced the number of patients walking through the doors.

“A medical practice is like any other business out here, restaurants, whatever. If you have less volume, you have less revenue. You can’t pay your staff, you can’t pay your expenses,” said Huffman-DeVaughn, who owns Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine Centers of Philadelphia, the largest Black-owned pediatric practice in the region.

She was forced to postpone the hiring of a new physician, already in progress prior to the pandemic. And she had to make some personal sacrifices to keep operating. Sometimes, Huffman-DeVaughn received less income than usual, other times she received none at all, and sometimes she reached into her savings to prevent furloughing or laying off doctors and other employees.

“They’ve been with me for a while, so I figured if anyone needs to take the sacrifice, I should take the sacrifice to keep them employed,” she said. “I just care about them, and I just felt I would sacrifice, rather than them sacrifice and not pay their rent, or not getting food for their kids, and that type of thing.”

Huffman-DeVaughn’s is one of several Black-owned private practices in the Delaware Valley that have faced COVID-19-related hardships. Some have shut down altogether.

“It’s devastating. When my colleagues told me they were closing their doors, you almost get emotional. You try to say, ‘Can’t you stay open?’ But they can’t,” she said. “I probably had a little buffer because I had three offices. But if you have one office, COVID is devastating.”

The New Jersey Medical Association, an organization of Black physicians, found that 90% of its members reported hardships from COVID-19. Some practices had to furlough employees, some employees were too fearful to go to work, some practices lost revenue because they couldn’t perform surgeries and therefore had to decrease their office hours or close.

Though there has been some small-business assistance for physicians’ offices, a lot of time was lost because of pandemic restrictions.

“I think that when people think about small businesses, they don’t always think about medical practices, because we don’t equate medicine to business automatically. But at the end of the day, medicine, or having a medical practice, is a small business,” said Dr. Damali M. Campbell-Oparaji, president of the New Jersey Medical Association.

Doctors say it’s important that Black-owned practices have the resources to remain open.

“Scientific data has shown Black patients seen by Black doctors have better health outcomes. We are only one of the few Black practices left — so if we close our doors they have nowhere to go. I mean, they can go to other practices, but they feel better when they go to a practice that has African American doctors,” Huffman-DeVaughn said.

“They see people who look like them, they have aspirations — I have so many patients who want to be doctors now because they see us,” she said. “They feel comfortable with the health care they receive, they trust us more than if they go to some institution or other health care facility, they may tell us more about their health than they would another provider. And pre-COVID, that’s what we were trying to do — close this health care gap — and COVID came and put a bigger gap there.”

Witnessing the closure of Black-owned private practices has motivated her to fight to remain open, Huffman-DeVaughn said. Her Wilmington office was closed for several weeks because she was in the middle of relocating a half-mile away when the pandemic hit. She even considered closing the Wilmington office permanently, but her colleagues encouraged her to stay open.

“When one of the other doctors said she was closing her doors, I said, ‘Well, how many more do we have left?’ And she said, ‘We don’t have any more in private practice.’ So I had to take it upon myself to open the doors back and get those patients a home office to go to.”