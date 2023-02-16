For Mashindi, increasing the number of young, Black physicians starts with representation. And growing up, Mashindi was not surrounded by many physicians who were Black men.

“If there was anyone Black within the healthcare field,” he said, “It was a Black woman who would be a nurse.”

Mashindi will work with the College of Physicians of Philadelphia and Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine to help Black men pursue their academic careers through peer mentorship.

“The lack of proper networks and support systems to be able to tell these people, ‘You can do it and you will in fact be successful,’” he said, “I think that’s what’s very important. Introducing those types of networks early.”

Dr. Steven Handler, currently a fellow at the College of Physicians, had a very personal reason for supporting the new program.

“I’m Jewish. I have families come to me because they’ve heard I’m Jewish. They come to me and there is a kinship,” he said. “I think that people of color feel the same way when they see a physician of color. There’s a kinship, there’s a connection. There is a relationship that’s forged there that allows a better exchange of information, of trust, continuity of care, adherence to treatments.”

Handler is also a professor of biology at the Perelman School of Medicine. Along with his wife, Cynthia Scott, Handler is personally providing funds to kickstart the program’s inaugural cohort.

“When patients are treated by people who look like them, research has shown that they have better health outcomes,” Handler said. “It’s up to us to promote the diversity in medicine that helps patients become more comfortable with their physicians.”

Dr. Horace DeLisser, associate dean for diversity and inclusion at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, will be one of many Black professionals that students can expect to have access to.

“It’s almost a truism that every Black male physician that I know wants to give back in some way,” DeLisser said. “They want to be able to leverage their journey and their success.”