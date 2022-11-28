People of color face discrimination in diagnosis and treatment of migraines, advocates say

Dr. Courtney White, a migraine specialist at Jefferson Health who is Black, also had difficulty getting appropriate treatment for her own migraine disease. She said migraine health disparities partly stem from a history of racism within the medical field, which upheld false beliefs that Black and white bodies were different, including that Black people had thicker skin and couldn’t feel pain. Some doctors continue to perpetuate those beliefs today, White said, adding that a provider once insisted that she didn’t feel pain.

“So when a [Black] patient comes into the ER with migraine symptoms … they’re more likely to be dismissed,” she said.

When a patient is misdiagnosed or their treatment is delayed, their migraine symptoms can worsen, White said.

“By the time a lot of patients get to me, they’ve already developed chronic migraine, and it’s much more difficult to treat,” she said.

Health care advocates seek to support people of color

Migraine disease has also been wrongly framed as a middle-aged white woman’s disease, White said, and for a long time, pamphlets and TV ads were centered around this group of people.

“I’ve had several patients who came to me, and when I’ve diagnosed them with migraine, they’ve said, ‘I didn’t think that was something I could have,’” she said. “We’re trying to show a more diverse range of people who do have this disease and what it can look like, but it’s still got a long way to go.”

That’s why in 2021 Qasim Amin Nathari started the social media presence Black Men Have Migraine Too.

“Sadly, I’m clearly the most visible and most vocal, and it shouldn’t be that way,” said the 58-year-old migraine patient.

Nathari was diagnosed with migraine disease in his early 30s after more than two decades of symptoms. Nathari moved to Jacksonville, Florida, from Newark, New Jersey, in 2016, partly because his migraines are triggered by colder climates.

Nathari said his migraine attacks are so severe that he cannot work full time.

He said his migraine disease also has impacts on activities as simple as driving. As Black man, he said he worries he could be profiled by police if he pulls his car to the side of the road during an attack.

“If I get stopped, four out of five times is going to wind up being an issue, because I’m left with this officer taking my word that that’s all I’m dealing with is migraine, that I’m not under the influence of some type of intoxicant or some type of substance,” Nathari said. “So rather than put myself through the possibility of enduring that, I just don’t drive at all when I have a migraine at any level.”

Nathari was inspired to launch his social media campaign after watching a Black advocate talking about migraine on “Good Morning America.” It was the first time he’d ever seen a Black person talking about migraine on television.

“It just resonated at a higher level for me than just seeing the passing commercials that I’ve seen over the years,” Nathari said.

In 2020, White helped launch a program at Jefferson Headache Center called the Advanced Headache Pipeline Program, which helps cover copays for medications and health care visits.