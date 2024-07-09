Jefferson University student chosen for NFL Program seeking to diversify sports medicine pipeline

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As a fourth-year medical student at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Jefferson University, Joel Sacris’ goal is to have a family medical practice with an emphasis on sports medicine.

Sacris, who is 26 and of Filipino descent, said that many communities like the one he grew up in Chicago are underserved by doctors who look like them.

That is why Sacris said he is excited to be among students from 21 medical schools chosen to be a part of the National Football League’s (NFL) Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

In 2022, the NFL created the initiative, along with the NFL Physicians Society ((NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), to create a more diverse pipeline of students interested in sports medicine and eventually diversify NFL medical staffs.

Like the other medical students, Sacris will do a one-month rotation from August to September with an NFL club, in his case, the New York Jets.

“I want to be the person who is helping people better their lives, helping them find a track to better health and be able to walk that journey with them,” Sacris told WHYY News. “I found a great love of sports medicine. I played sports growing up, baseball and soccer. I really want to use my training as a doctor, in order to help athletes at all levels, high school, college or potentially professional.”

Sacris is also interested in performance arts medicine, such as treating injuries related to dance. In addition to family medicine, he would like to split his time working for a dance troupe; or on the sidelines for a high school, college or professional sports team.

Sacris wants to work with underserved communities, focusing on preventative care such as diet and exercise.

At the team facilities, students will observe and participate in the care of the NFL players. They will work directly with and under the supervision of team physicians, athletic trainers, dietitians, mental health professionals, strength and fitness coaches and equipment managers.

“Sidney Kimmel Medical College is committed to training future generations of the healthcare workforce that is reflective and responsive to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Said Ibrahim, the Anthony F. and Gertrude M. DePalma Dean at the medical school. “Therefore, we are glad to partner once again with NFL in this important educational mission.”