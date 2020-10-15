N.J. food banks build stockpiles, bracing for a COVID-19 winter

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey’s biggest food bank is doubling its stockpile of food in anticipation of a second wave of COVID-19 this winter, while two other hunger-relief groups are planning for what one executive called a “perfect storm” of renewed business closures, a shortfall in government jobless aid and bottlenecks in the food supply chain.

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, which operates in 15 counties, is buying enough food to make an extra 5 million meals, in addition to the 5 million-meal stockpile it has been maintaining since the pandemic began.

With a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 infections statewide since the start of September, and fears of a further increase as the weather gets colder, the state’s three main food banks are bracing for a new surge in demand if the coronavirus drives another jump in unemployment — the biggest determinant of demand for food assistance.

“What we want to do is make sure we have more than one month of product on hand so that if needed we can release,” said Carlos Rodriguez, president of the Community FoodBank.

The biggest source of food for the Community FoodBank now is the federal government, which currently supplies 63% of its stock. Before the pandemic, the government supplied less than 50% but the proportion has increased to help make up for a sharp decline in food donated by supermarkets, which have had their own supply-chain problems and now make up 26% of the total.

The food bank makes up the rest of the shortfall by purchasing food, which now accounts for 10% of the total, Rodriguez said. That’s double what it needed to buy before the pandemic, he said. The cost of buying the added food has been paid for by an increase in state funding.

Vital state funding

“We’re in a position where if we needed more food, we could buy some more food,” he said. “Some of the recent state funding really does prepare us for that, and that’s why we were all asking for continued funding because we knew something was going to change. The something is a surge in COVID-19 cases or the amplification of need because of the economic crisis.”

With the current stockpiling of food, he’s confident he will be able to meet demand for the rest of 2020 but expects to revisit the issue of sourcing in January.

According to data from the food bank, one in seven people, or about 860,000, in its service area are now “food insecure” — meaning they don’t have consistent access to nutritious food — up from one in 11 people, or about 550,000, before the pandemic. The state’s unemployment rate of 10.9% in August, the latest month to be officially reported, is below its pandemic highs but about three times its pre-COVID-19 level.

Supplies from food banks are distributed to people in need by hundreds of pantries, soup kitchens and other volunteer groups that are also seeing an unprecedented rise in demand for their services. They include Catholic Charities, whose three pantries — in Paterson, Dover and Franklin — serve about 5,000-7,000 people a month, or five times the pre-pandemic number.

“Throughout the last six months, we have helped more people than any time before in our 80-year history,” said Chris Brancato, development director for Catholic Charities. “All of our many programs are in need during this critical time, including our food pantries which are completely funded by donations.”

Sharp increase in costs

Meanwhile, food banks are faced with sharply higher prices because of pandemic-related problems in the food supply chain. At Fulfill, serving Monmouth and Ocean counties, the cost of food purchases has jumped 445% since the pandemic started, said president Kim Guadagno.

The monthly bill for food has gone from $175,000 before the pandemic to $600,000 and the price of a truckload of canned vegetables has risen to $65,000 from $22,000 pre-pandemic, she said.

“Most of it is, you can’t find the cans to put the mixed vegetables in,” she said. “COVID has impacted the ability of drivers to drive and the food to get where it needs to be. If you go into the grocery store now, you will see an uptick in costs; the same thing happens with food banks.”

Guadagno is bracing for a new increase in demand for food from people who have been laid off from the many restaurants and hospitality businesses that are now closing with the end of the Jersey Shore’s summer season, or because they can’t make ends meet because of the restrictions on indoor dining and the coming end of outdoor dining as the weather gets colder.