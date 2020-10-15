Dr. Deborah Birx warns of ‘silent spread’ in northeastern states during visit to State College

Birx warned about a “silent spread,” which she said there are early warning signs of in Northeastern states.

“People are very careful in public spaces, but not always [at] the same level of intensity of behavioral change in private spaces,” she said.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “We have seen more than 1,000 cases a day for the past nine days, which shows that we are at the start of a fall resurgence of COVID-19.”.

The state has begun distributing 250,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits Wednesday, according to the Wolf administration. The kits, provided by the federal government, will first go to Centre, Bradford, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Snyder counties “because of the recent high disease incidence rate in these areas.”

Birx said she supports local mandates on masks and other safety measures because people cannot let their guard down.

“We all need reminders. We’re not perfect. We don’t remember everything every day. But retailers who have those signs and remind us when we go in, that’s constant reinforcement to that behavior change that we’re all trying to make for each other and for our families and for our communities,” she said.