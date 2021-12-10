Philly Council votes yes on higher fines for illegal auto work on city streets and sidewalks

Henon spokesperson Courtney Voss has said the legislation is a reaction to the “dramatic” uptick in vehicle repair work and sales on city streets and sidewalks that coincided with a jump in used car prices.

“Nationally and locally, used car prices are skyrocketing and the individuals who are engaged in this activity are potentially profiting substantially without taking into consideration the impact that they are having on their neighborhoods,” said Voss.

Those impacts include quality-of-life-issues, such as decreased on-street parking, noise from auto work, and residents having to contend with auto fluids that drain into streets and sewers.

Russell Zerbo, an advocate with the nonprofit Clean Air Council, agreed that auto repair work on sidewalks is a problem in Philadelphia. Most of all, because it’s part of a poorly enforced practice that often forces pedestrians to walk in the street, where it is more dangerous and possibly fatal. The problem also tends to manifest alongside other environmental hazards such as illegal dumping, adding to the public safety risks.