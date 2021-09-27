Philly neighborhoods plagued by illegal auto work could find relief in City Council bills

A Northeast Philly City Councilperson wants to crack down on the polarizing tradition of parking on Philadelphia sidewalks — with a particular focus on businesses blocking the right-of-way with cars for sale or repair work.

A pair of bills recently introduced by Councilmember Bobby Henon would increase daily fines for parking on the sidewalk and bar the use of public streets or sidewalks for car sales. The fine for parking on the sidewalk would jump by 500% from $50 to $300.

Residents in denser areas have long used sidewalks as ad-hoc parking spots. But Henon spokesperson Courtney Voss said the new legislation comes as a reaction to the “dramatic” proliferation of vehicle repair work and sales on city streets and sidewalks, as the price of used cars jumped post-pandemic.

“They utilize the street as their workshops and leave the vehicles parked until they find buyers online,” Voss said. “Nationally and locally, used car prices are skyrocketing and the individuals who are engaged in this activity are potentially profiting substantially without taking into consideration the impact that they are having on their neighborhoods.”

Voss blamed the issue partly on an increasing number of amateur mechanics and sellers operating without a brick-and-mortar business. However, Henon’s legislation makes it clear it would also impact licensed shops and Voss said the bills were also meant to crack down on “curbstoning” — or dealerships posing as private sellers to evade certain regulatory requirements.

She attributed use of public right-of-way for commercial purposes to a variety of quality of life issues: decreased on-street parking, environmental impacts as auto fluids were drained into sewer inlets, and noise from auto work.

“It is intended to be one piece of a larger strategy to combat the growing problem of curbstoning and the proliferation of auto repair, storage, and sales in the public right of way,” she said, of the bills.

The bills would also address wider concerns about auto uses crowding into public spaces that are shared by groups ranging from parents concerned about safety to accessibility advocates and urbanists.