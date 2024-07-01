Former Philadelphia City Councilmember Joan Levy Specter, known for championing human rights, dies at 90

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Former Philadelphia City Councilmember Joan Levy Specter, who was married to late Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter, has died, officials say.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson released a statement Sunday confirming her death. She was 90 years old.

In his statement, Johnson wrote, “I remember my aunt sharing with me the work of Councilmember Specter when I was fresh out of college. She spoke of how she was a woman of the people and how she helped thousands of people through constituent services but especially those in need.”

There is no word yet on how she died.

Specter was an advocate for the arts and a human rights champion, Johnson noted. She is remembered as a renowned culinary expert as well as a dedicated public servant.

Specter served on the Philadelphia City Council for 16 years, from 1980 to 1996.

Some of her notable achievements include championing non-partisan issues such as daycare, housing, child nutrition, and anti-discrimination.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Her legacy has left a lasting impact on the city of Philadelphia,” Johnson wrote.